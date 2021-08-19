PSU’s Dr. Steve Scott projects “wish list” full of new campus additions

PITTSBURG, Kans. — With classes underway at Pittsburg State, there could be some big changes in the works by the end of the year.

You might call it a bucket list for PSU President Dr. Steve Scott — with some big projects he wants to see underway before he retires.

The goals will cost tens of millions of dollars, with the list starting with an overhaul of Kelce School of Business. Originally expected to cost 20 million, that number has grown to 26 million with the current construction inflation.

Another goal is adding a simulation hospital to the nursing school in McPherson Hall.

“I’m going to gut much of that building. Except for the Freeman lecture hall which Freeman, renovated just turned into a beautiful lecture hall. But all the rest of the building will be redone, restrooms to simulation hospital,” said PSU President Steve Scott

The third goal involves John Lance Area.

Work is underway to make upgrades including new heat and air conditioning and a new video board. Overall, it’s a project list worth more than 35 million dollars.

Dr. Scott does have a timeline to get those started, since he’s announced he’ll retire next summer.