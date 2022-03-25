PITTSBURG, Kans. — In honor of Women’s History Month Pittsburg State, today, hosted an inaugural event.

A Women at Work workshop inside the Overman Student Center was hosted by the University’s Kelce College of Business. The day was full of mentoring and networking.

Students also learned about the challenges and opportunities they may face as they begin their careers.

“It is so important for young professionals to understand the value of networking, and how it doesn’t have to be formal. it can be informal and it can be simply just a conversation with family and friends,” said Brenda Flood, Senior Director of Training and Leadership Development.

The workshop also encouraged college women to be confident as they enter the workforce.