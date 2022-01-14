PSU trains WorldSkills competitor with industry leading automotive program

PITTSBURG, Kans. — The Automotive Technology Department at Pittsburg State University has established itself as one of the best in the country.

And while the students at PSU may still be on vacation, the program itself has been preparing a competitor for an international debut.

“I mean I wish I could spend every week, then I think I’d be prepared, every moment I’ve been here we’ve been working on something else, which is really exciting,” said Ian Gregor, WorldSkills Competitor.

In a little less than a year, Ian Gregor will be competing on an international level at WorldSkills 2022 in Shanghai, China. But for now, he’s training with some of the best automotive minds in the country, right here at PSU.

“I was invited by the experts here, who have a lot of experience on the World stage to be able to come out here at PSU for a week or so to be able to get up to speed for the World competition.”

Gregor won’t be the first competitor Pittsburg State University has prepared for the trade-skill competition.

“20 years we’ve been bringing competitors to PSU to train. Obviously, we have one of the best automotive programs in the world so why not we bring the best automotive students in the world to train,” said Scott Norman, PSU Automotive Technology.

The automotive program itself has been at the forefront of the industry, receiving support from companies and former alumni; some of the greatest technology and techniques are in Gregor’s hands.

“There’s a lot of stuff from the World Caliber that’s hard to train for because I’ve never seen it at any of the national competitions, but coming here, there’s been a lot of stuff that has been at the World stage previously that they’ve bugged cars with that I’ve had to diagnose. Whether two wires are switched in a connector in the back of the car, all these different bugs are put in,” said Gregor.

“We’re able to test our skills, as teachers, as competitors, as students against everyone else in the World,” added Norman.