PITTSBURG, Kans. — Pittsburg State University is reducing pandemic safety measures required on campus.

University leaders have decided to lift the mask requirement and are upping occupancy limits for facilities on campus.

All university workers will return to working on campus by June 13th. They add that while fall and spring classes were 60% in-person, that will grow to 80% this upcoming fall.

The changes were connected to the wide availability of COVID vaccines.