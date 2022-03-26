PITTSBURG, Ks. — Saturday the Pittsburg community was asked to speak up against domestic violence.



The Pittsburg State’s Students for Violence Prevention held an awareness event called Silence Promotes Violence.



It focused on highlighting domestic and intimate partner violence in local communities.



The event featured presentations from area professionals in fields like law enforcement who often deal with domestic violence issues.



“Domestic violence is happening everywhere, it’s just people aren’t talking about it. By Silence Promotes Violence, it’s essentially saying that the less we talk about it, the more it’s going to happen, by not talking about it, it doesn’t make it go away,” says Jaquelyn Bouchie, Event Director.



According to Students for Violence Prevention, one in four women will experience domestic violence at some point in their life time.



In men, the odds are one in nine.