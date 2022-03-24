PITTSBURG, Kans. — The opportunity for college kids to get a job or internship sooner rather than later happened today in Pittsburg.

Pittsburg State’s Overman Student Center was the site for the University’s annual Spring Career Fair. Representatives from close to 140 regional and national employers were in attendance.

“It is the most rewarding thing in our jobs. It is such an awesome oppurtunity to bring employers and students together in a moment where numerous jobs are going to be offered today and student’s futures are decided today, and so to be able to offer a space for that to happen is really cool,” said Jamie Dalton, PSU Career Services Director.

The University’s Career Services Department holds a career fair twice a year.