PITTSBURG, Kans. — Students at Pittsburg State University are welcomed back with an annual “high octane” event.

The Automotive Technology Department hosted their 9th annual “Welcome Back B-B-Q and Car Show” this evening (8/29).

The gathering is a way for incoming freshmen to meet upperclassmen and other students who share a passion for all things automotive.

The event also gives students the opportunity to show off their own cars and various auto projects.

Kansas Technology Center faculty and staff say it’s a great way for students to get to know their instructors.

“They see us on a different level as faculty, you know, we’re in the classroom and we have to be business, but we walk around and we talk to them about their projects because, you know, we’re interested in them,” said Dr. Trent Lindbloom, an Automotive Technology Instructor at PSU.

The Automotive Technology Department has seen one of the largest increases in the enrollment of out-of-state students during the Fall 2022 semester.