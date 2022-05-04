PITTSBURG, Kans. — A handful of community-based projects were on display Wednesday at Pittsburg State.

The first floor of Russ Hall is where the works of nine social work majors were set up. Each showcased the results of each student’s research over the semester. Some of the projects focused on ways to better assist veterans, homeless individuals, the Gorilla Food Pantry on campus, and international students

“I feel like there’s some populations that don’t have representation, because there’s so many people that need assistance, and so some populations and some communities don’t have that assistance and that representation. And so because of that, if a student comes up with a population they want to help, that no one else has ever thought of helping, we’re reaching out more to other members of the community. So I think this makes a really big impact not only to us as students, but to the members of the community,” said Nyasha Makunike, PSU Senior.

The semester is almost over for students. Finals are next week.

Commencement ceremonies will take place next Friday and Saturday.