PITTSBURG, Kans. — There was a competition of scientific minds, Thursday, at Pittsburg State University.

More than 400 students were on campus to take part in the annual Science Day event on April 14th. They represented 19 high schools from Kansas and Missouri — as well Fort Scott Community College.

All competing in activities involving biology, chemistry and physics. According to Dr. Peter Chung, the event has been a tradition for roughly 40 years to help students explore their interest in science — and is key for recruiting potential students to PSU.

“Kind of lose track of the years but you definitely see all the faces that came to Science Day and now they’re here at the university and they move on. We’re just happy to be able to provide the opportunity and at the same time showcase Pittsburg State University and what we have to offer,” said Dr. Peter Chung, PSU Professor of Microbiology.

Some of the competitions featured biology trivia, written exams, identifying wildlife sounds — and creating mars colony models.