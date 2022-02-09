PITTSBURG, Kans. — After closing for inclement weather last week, the university said their health center has seen many COVID positive students recently.

Between January 26th and February 8th, 69 students showing COVID symptoms were tested at the Bryant Student Health Center. Of those 69, 30 tested positive for COVID-19. Three of these students are in isolation.

Within that same time frame, seven faculty/staff members reported an infection also.

During this time, the health center administered three COVID-19 vaccines.

The school lifted their mask mandate on Feb. 8th following a decline in Crawford County cases.

Quarantine numbers are managed solely by the Crawford County Health Department. Numbers change daily.