PITTSBURG, Kans. — According to the US Bureau of Labor statistics while many major industries are continuing to lose jobs, the healthcare industry is continuing to expand.

This has several health entities looking for the next generation of professionals.

“I feel like they need a lot more nurses now that COVID’s hit. I feel like nursing is always in need,” said Audrey Jacobs, Southeast High School Junior.

When thinking about her future, Southeast High School Junior Audrey Jacobs’ mind often went to the medical field.

“I had some relatives that have gone through some medical problems and I thought it would be really cool to help people out that have the same problems as them,” said Jacobs.

On Thursday, she and dozens of other area students got a closer look at a potential career in nursing. Pittsburg State University opened up its nursing program to showcase the nursing field.

“I was kind of on the edge of what I want to do so this is helping me decide,” added Jacobs.

“We haven’t been able to host it in the last two years just because of COVID restrictions. They can come in and practice skills, they can see our simulation lab, and then just get excited about nursing,” said Dr. Ashleigh Heter, PSU School of Nursing & Girard Medical Center.

One of the biggest offers comes in the form of job security. Healthcare continues to be one of the most in-demand jobs in the country. According to a report by the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences, it’s estimated 1.2 million new registered nurses will be needed by 2030 to meet the current shortage. And that is allowing graduates to enter specialized fields much earlier in their career.

“Specialty areas, ICU, we know that our patients are critically ill,” said Dr. Heter.

“There’s lots of jobs open right now, so if you want to go into a specialty right away, you’re more than able to, whereas a few years ago the vast majority of your class starts out on a medsearch floor. A lot of my classmates are starting out in specialties like ICU, ED, Mother-Baby,” said Morgan Geist, Nursing Program Senior.