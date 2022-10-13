PITTSBURG, Kans. — A large group of students was on the Pittsburg State campus Thursday. All from different schools, but all with the same goal in mind: health and recreation.

Getting someone to do regular, physical activity, to the point where they don’t even realize they’re exercising, is one of the goals of students in the P.S.U. Department of Health, Human Performance, and Recreation. Many of them joined with their peers from other Sunflower State schools to participate in the Kansas Association of Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance Conference.

“College students majoring in physical education, recreation, exercise science, athletic training, things like that, from across the state to come here, go to a few activity sessions, talk about the value of belonging to a professional organization,” said Dr. John Oppligar, PSU Health, Human Performance & Recreation.

Teri Lund, a P.E. teacher in Chanute, and presenter for the event, used an activity called, “Drumtastic” to teach conference attendees how to get people of any age up and moving.

“Creativity, rhythm, we were doing speech patterns. We do a lot of cross-lateral. I do a lot of brain-based education in my “Drumtastic” and then that drumming and fitness, but not only, not only the physical part but the mental part as well,” said Lund.

Students from all over the State of Kansas are taking part in this event, including those from rival MIAA schools. They may be bitter rivals on the playing field, but when it comes to exercise and promoting a healthy lifestyle, they’re all really on the same team.

“We might have different majors or going in different fields after graduation, but yeah, just getting everyone to work together, have the same goal,” said Breonna Goodwin, PSU Health, Human Performance & Recreation.