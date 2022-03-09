PITTSBURG, Kans. — Dozens of automotive experts made their way to Pittsburg State today.

This morning marked the return of “Automotive Orientation Day”. It was the first time back on campus since 2019 due to the pandemic. Students in the University’s Automotive Technology Department had the chance to attend panels with industry professionals. Afterwards, they attended a career fair for a chance to secure internships and jobs.

“I was able to network with the company that I work for now, and that led to an opportunity to do an internship. I developed relationships with those people and then later on in life, when it was time to graduate, that company was there and I was able to join them,” said Nick Treaster, CNH Field Service Manager & PSU Alumni. “So now I’m back as a representative of my company looking for the next generation of automotive students.”

This event has been a fixture for the department for the past 50-years. Close to 40 companies — and more than 70 guests — were in attendance today.