PITTSBURG, Kans. — Each institution of higher education has it’s own origin story and Pittsburg State University is no different.

This time each year, students, faculty and staff honor their beginnings with a celebration known as Apple Day. University founder, R.S. Russ, along with the mayor of the city, lobbied to get lawmakers in Topeka to pass an appropriation that would fund a permanent building.

While Russ was lobbying, he broke a rule by sitting in a legislator’s seat. In turn, lawmakers fined the two men a barrel of apples, which Russ and the mayor paid for and distributed to each legislator. Lawmakers then approved that funding request.

As a result, faculty hands out apples to students, and some lucky students get to judge an apple desert competition:

“They were pretty phenomenal, there are some pretty talented bakers on campus, I like to bake myself so all those years watching Food Network with my mom has trained my for this moment, it was a lot of fun and some pretty good pies, I’m excited to taste test the deserts too now,” said Sam Eddington, Fall Homecoming King.

“I did have a favorite, there was one that tasted a lot like cinnamon pop tarts, and I was a big fan of that one yah,” added Becca Brown, Fall Homecoming Queen.

“It’s the spirit of coming together, it represents that it’s such a tight knit community on this campus and it’s just fun to see all these people come together and I have connections to all of them in a different way and I think that’s really unique for a college experience,” said Bella L’Heureux, Student Body Vice President

The funding approved by the Kansas legislature was used to build Russ Hall.