PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University has two new exhibits on campus highlighting alumni.

Both the exhibits are located inside Porter Hall.

The first one is on display in the Harry Krug Gallery and runs through February 18.

It features six PSU alumni who are affiliated with the ArtForms Gallery in downtown Pittsburg.

The second exhibit is in the University Gallery and features work from Ayman Alamoudi and runs through March 4.

“Bringing them back to Pitt State allows our students in the art department to see that art can be a career choice. All of these artists in this exhibit both have jobs, but also make artwork. So highlighting the fact that our students are preparing themselves to be artists this is an avenue that they can look at,” said James Oliver, PSU Art Department Chair.

The exhibits are free and open to the public from 8a.m. until 4:30p.m. Monday through Friday.

PSU plans on hosting two more alumni exhibits in the next few months.