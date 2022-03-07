PITTSBURG, Kans. — There was more going on on the PSU campus than just Apple Day.

Students, faculty, and staff also gathered out in front of Russ Hall to cut the ribbon on a project to renovate what was the original Broadway entrance to the school. The site was constructed in 1940 as was funded by a combination of the W.P.A. OR Works Project Administration and the Senior Classes of 1936, 37, 38 and 1940.

“Back in the day when they had horse drawn carriages there was a stop right in front and they were able to get off and come right into Russ Hall, the main campus building, and attend classes,” said Kathleen Flannery, Vice President, University Advancement.

The cost of the new renovation was about $100,000 was funded by donations from the classes of 2000 and 2003-2008.