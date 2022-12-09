PITTSBURG, Kans. — A holiday music tradition continues on the campus of Pittsburg State University. The annual Timmons Holiday Music Concert is back and in person for the first time in two years. The event brings together some of the best musicians in southeast Kansas and is free and open to the public.

Dr. Joanne Britz, a music professor at PSU, is one of the musicians that plays at the event. She says it’s always held the weekend before finals and includes the talents of PSU students, faculty, and members of the local community.

“I think that the small chapel, it’s a more intimate environment and there’s the singing of carols and the sorts of songs you hear over Christmas,” she said.

Visitors were not allowed inside the chapel the last two years due to the pandemic, but it was recorded and shared online.