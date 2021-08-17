PSU Community Fair Day Held On Campus

PITTSBURG, Kans — An area university wants it’s students not just engaged on campus, but in the community as well.

That’s the purpose behind the community fair held on the campus of Pittsburg State at the start of the fall semester.

During the fair, Pittsburg area businesses and organizations showcase their services to students as part of the annual event

Eva Sager, Associate Director of Student Services says, “So the student gets an introduction to several different businesses, some times it’s a service organization they’ll be able to do community service hours, sometimes it’s new friends, also a lot of them are very excited to walk away with free stuff, discounts, coupon codes, snacks, it’s a big bonus for today.”

The event also allows students the chance to go to work for some of the businesses in attendance.