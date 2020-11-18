PSU communication students win national award

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Students at an area university are national award winners.

Pitt State students majoring in communications as part of the media production program have captured the top spot in the country in the category of live sports broadcast. The event they covered was last year’s football game between P.S.U. and Missouri Western.

The team from P.S.U. first had to beat out a host of other schools at the state and then regional level before advancing to nationals where they were up against more than a thousand other schools.

Caleb Wuthnow, PSU Communication Major, said, “I’ve been apart of some really good productions that we finished them and said ‘You know what? I think that could contend for a national award’. We’ve got really close, but we never quite made it to actually winning an award, because we always faced some steep competition. But this year when we did, I mean it was huge.”

Faculty members say awards like these will help P.S.U. students stand out from others when it comes to getting a job in the field of live sports production.