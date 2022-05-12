PITTSBURG, Kans. — A summer program in Pittsburg aims to help improve the reading skills of students.

The Center for Research, Evaluation, and Awareness of Dyslexia at Pitt State will soon begin its “Secret Codes Camp.”

The 8-week course is designed to help children struggling to read or who are behind in reading. This will also be the first year the course will offer a pre and post program assessment of reading skills.

“We know because of the pandemic, that most of the kids in the United States, including kids in this region here are little over half a year behind and that includes reading, and we want to do something about that,” said David Hurford, Center of READing Director.

The camp serves about 40 individuals every summer.

Sign-ups can be done online by following this link.