PSU new semester brings business to local brewery, not just from students but educators as well

Jolly Fox Brewery, Downtown Pittsburg Kans., Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.

PITTSBURG, Kans. — The start of another semester is often a boon for many businesses in college towns like Pittsburg.

Such is the case for restaurants in downtown Pittsburg. But in one case, not just because of students coming back.

Joel Stewart is the CEO and Brew Master at Jolly Fox Brewery. He says the start of classes means a definite hike in business, but he says it’s mainly due to teachers, and not just those at the university level.

“Might be the profession, they like to treat themselves to something nice. They don’t want to go out and have a two dollar beer, they want a nice establishment that’s relaxed and have a good beer that’s made here in Pittsburg,” said Stewart.

Stewart says university students do help his business , but mostly from a labor pool standpoint.