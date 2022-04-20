PITTSBURG, Kans. — The Axe Library on the campus of PSU has been the setting for a book sale for students, faculty, and staff.

The annual event has been taking place each spring semester since 2016, but the last few years has been stretched out for two days to help give readers even more time to drop by and survey the material for sale. The price range for the reading material has ranged from $0.50 up to $2.00.

“Material we don’t sell we often try and find new homes for whether it’s other public libraries or other institutions, some of it might get put into storage for the following year, the fact that it’s the second day is kind of a new thing we’ve had so much material, it’s given us an opportunity to stretch into day two,” said Jorge Leon, Learning Outreach Librarian.

All the proceeds from the sale of the books goes towards funding the facility’s programming.