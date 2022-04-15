PITTSBURG, Kans. — Three Pittsburg State University alumni have been recognized for their accomplishments after graduating. Contributing to the world of business, education, and safety.

“The education I got here was tremendous, and more than just the technical education, it’s really kind of the life lessons that I learned here,” said Michael Robbinson, Meritorious Achievement Award Recipient.

Scott Bailey, Joseph Harris, and Michael Robbinson has been recognized by their alma mater. They’ve been named the recipients of this years Meritorious Achievement Award by Pittsburg State University — each for their work post-graduation.

For over 25 years, Robbinson’s work in health, safety, and environment has taken all over the world.

“We were contracted by a group of people that run the Burj Khalifa Tower in Dubai, the tallest building in the world, and right next door to it the Dubai mall, which was the largest indoor mall in the world,” said Robbinson. “And so my part was to evaluate the environmental safety and health management practices.”

Harris spent close to 20-years at Leggett & Platt before becoming the CEO of Schuber-Mitchell Homes.

“We build about 800 homes a year in Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas, and we focus on the affordable segment and affordable homes for families throughout the region,” said Harris.

Bailey is preparing to conclude 32 years in education He’s overseen the Desert Sands Unified School District — one of the biggest in the country — helping modernize it in the process.

“We built our own LTE network that provided filtered broadband service to all students in our 752 square mile attendance zone, which served us extremely well in the pandemic,” said Bailey. “My grandfather always said to leave the place better than you found it. The fact that I’m receiving this award I think just speaks volumes about the preparation that I received at Pittsburg State University.”