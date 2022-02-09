PITTSBURG, Kans. — The Pittsburg State University Art Department is celebrating its alumni artists.

A public reception was held in Harry Krug Gallery in Porter Hall.

The works of six alumni are featured. All six are also affiliated with Artforms Gallery in Pittsburg.

One of them is Janet Lewis, who founded Artforms and teaches art at the university. She created a piece as a tribute to her parents.

Janet Lewis and her art “Earth Tones and Overalls” commemorating her late parents







“Mom passed away about five years ago, and my dad passed away in 2021. So the piece is called “Overalls and Earth Tones” because that’s sort of what my parents were known for. The window panes are from my childhood home which my mom designed and my dad built,” said Lewis.

The exhibit will be on display through February 18th.