KSNF — You’ve heard about walking a mile in someone else’s shoes, but what about 8,000 miles?

This is about to be the case for one Pittsburg State University graduate who is hoping to do good every step of the way.

“This is certainly not an old man’s game. Might not even be a young man’s game, but if I’m going to do it, or at least even attempt it, now is the time,” said Charles Janssen, 2012 PSU Graduate.

The journey to Thursday has been almost a decade in the making for PSU graduate Charles Janssen.

“I thru-hiked the Appalachian trail in 2012 after I had graduated, a graduation present to myself. Since this was something that I had wanted to do since I was 18, and I didn’t think I was ever going to do it. It was a very harrowing journey.”

During his trek, Janssen battled infections, Hurricane Sandy and Nor’easter Rosa before completing the trail in 103 days. He didn’t feel like stopping there either and once Janssen heard about the Triple Crown, he had a new goal in mind.

“It kind of sparked this kind of flame inside of me that continued to grow and burn over the next nine years or so,” said Janssen.

Janssen has set out to hike the Appalachain, Pacific Crest and the Continental Divide trails. Something only 12 people have done in a calender year like Janssen plans on doing for charity.

“For this go-around, the foundation is the ‘National Wildlife Federation.’ It really focuses on mostly conservation of American public lands.”

All while inspiring the students he works with every day.

“Anything is possible but you really have to put yourself out there to make it happen, though,” added Janssen,

You can follow Janssen’s Triple Crown journey online by following this link.