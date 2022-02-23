PITTSBURG, Kans. — A computer science program is coming soon to Pittsburg State.

It’ll be available to students beginning this fall. The Kansas Board of Regents recently approved the addition.

The program had been under development for the past couple of years, as a result of an increased demand from students for computer science classes. This also means SEK Dev Connect will restart.

It involves developers and tech professionals meeting once a month to talk about all-things technology. It’s sponsored by the university and Limelight marketing in Pittsburg.

SEK Dev Connect was originally launched in 2019 — but was put on hold due to the pandemic.