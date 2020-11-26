Project Help to aid the homeless

A Neosho resident will be starting a campaign to aid homelessness people this winter.

Veteran Eric Venter said the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, winter’s freezing rain, snow, temperatures, and overall safety of law enforcement and the homeless people in the Neosho area inspired him to launch Project Help.

Project Help provides funds for emergency blankets for police departments.

The blankets are made from Mylar material that holds 90 percent of body heath, is waterproof, can be used as a tarp, and even temporary shelters.

A set of four blankets costs only $10 and one blanket $3.

“I think that a lot of the homeless people are overlooked,” Venter said. “When you do see them you give them a handful of pocket change, maybe a bottle of water. you might drop off a sandwich from a local subway or McDonald’s That disappears in a day. These blankets can last weeks to months.”

You can purchase emergency blankets on Amazon and Walmart websites.

Then once they arrive, drop them off at your local police departmant.

You can also donate the money for the blanket to area law enforcement.