JOPLIN, Mo. — This month marks a milestone for a program that’s been feeding seniors in the Four States as well as nationwide for decades.

But funding for that program has remained stagnant for a long time. Senior advocates say they need your help to change that.

“And I enjoy coming and I come as often as I can and I enjoy it very much,” said Lea Denham, Senior Center Client.

Lea Denham is talking about the Joplin Senior Center and the meals she eats here on a regular basis.

“It is very important, it gives you the chance to socialize. This is the only socialization that a lot of these people have. It’s a good place to eat and most of them can’t afford any more than this. It is really great, the games, they have entertainment that makes it much, much better,” added Denham.

This month marks the 50th anniversary of the national Senior Nutrition Program. Funded through the Older Americans Act, it provides “Meals-On-Wheels,” as well as in-person meals, at senior centers across the country.

Jennifer Shotwell is the CEO of the Region Ten Area Agency On Aging in Joplin and says the program has never been more important to seniors than it is right now.

“With the price of food skyrocketing, with other pressures seniors feel on their meager income through Social Security, the programs at the Senior Center and the home delivered meals really, really help sustain the small budgets our seniors are living on,” said Shotwell.

“Jennifer Shotwell says the amount of funding the nutrition program has received from both the state and federal government hasn’t changed hardly at all since 2009 and we all know what’s happened to food prices in just the last few months,” reported KSN’s Stuart Price.

“In our four-county area we roughly go between 350,000 to 375,000 meals either served or delivered,” added Shotwell.

And if anything, she expects the demand for those meals to continue to climb as baby boomers join members of the Greatest Generation at this and other senior centers across the Four States.

“We love when you write to your elected representatives and that is both state and federal to support Senior Nutrition programs, in addition you can always donate to each of our senior centers, that money stays locally,” said Shotwell.