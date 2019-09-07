Proceeds from home renovation project will contribute to multi-sensory playground in Fort Scott

FORT SCOTT, Kan. — Fort Scott organizations come together to renovate a home for a good cause.

Fort Scott Good Neighbors Action Team and the Youth Action Team have spent multiple weekends rebuilding a home to sell.

With the money generated from the closing, they will help fund a multi-sensory playground at Ellis Park in Fort Scott.

All of the work done so far to the home has been through volunteers and local organizations offering a helping hand.

One volunteer says working on this project just shows how thoughtful of a community Fort Scott is.

Craig Campbell, of Fort Scott Good Neighbor Action Team says, “It’s an amazing town. It’s nothing for me to put a Facebook message out there and say we’re going to do this, this is the date, this is the time, and have a dozen people show up that really don’t have any connection to anything but wanting to make Fort Scott a better place.”

The home is set to be finished and up for sale within the next two months.

While there is no set date for the sensory park, both organizations are looking forward to giving all area kids a place to play.