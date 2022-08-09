JOPLIN, Mo. — After several pandemic-impacted seasons, Pro Musica announces a huge 2022-2023 lineup celebrating the organization’s 43rd year.

Pro Musica has cultivated an exciting and inspiring roster of internationally acclaimed artists who will perform in Joplin this year in one of the organization’s biggest seasons ever.

“We are thrilled to bring such a variety of the highest caliber artistry to Joplin this season. With a mix of new faces and returning favorites, there is something for everyone,” said Pro Musica Executive Director, Emlyn Johnson.

This fall, Pro Musica will move their office to the new Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex and looks forward to presenting several concerts there this season, starting in November.

The concerts this season continue Pro Musica’s long tradition of offering world-class music free-of-charge to the Joplin community, with a series of donation-based performances.

“Since the beginning, Pro Musica has been a grassroots organization, a source of deep community pride in the Joplin area,” said Johnson.

The concert series is funded in large part by the generosity of local foundations, local corporate sponsors, and individual donors from the community, with additional support from regional and national granting

organizations including the Missouri Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.

In addition to each performance, the visiting artists also lead education and engagement events around the Joplin area, bringing music to listeners of all ages and backgrounds.

One highlight of many this season is the long-awaited return of the beloved Vienna Boys Choir on November 4th.

This performance will be a ticketed event, with tickets on sale through Pro Musica’s website beginning on August 1st.

You can find the full Pro Musica calendar below, with more information HERE.

Sinta Quartet

September 8, 2022 – 7:00 p.m. – First Community Church

(The award-winning saxophone quartet shares a fresh perspective on chamber music programming and reimagines classics of the repertoire. www.sintaquartet.com).

PUBLIQuartet

October 13, 2022 – 7:00 p.m. – First Presbyterian Church

(The Grammy-nominated string quartet presents a dynamic program balancing classical music and improvisation and shares their robust youth programming with students at Joplin Public Schools through the annual Arts Education Residency. www.publiquartet.com).

Vienna Boys Choir

November 4, 2022 – 7:00 p.m. – Central Christian Center

(The world-renowned boy choir makes its long-awaited return to Joplin to share their beautiful voices and uplifting program. This is a ticketed event and tickets go on sale August 1. www.viennaboyschoir.org).

Schumann Quartet with pianist Jon Nakamatsu

November 15, 2022 – 7:30 p.m. – Beshore Performance Hall at Cornell Complex

(A Van Cliburn-winning pianist joins the internationally acclaimed string quartet fresh from their residency at London’s Wigmore Hall. This concert is presented in collaboration with Connect2Culture. www.schumannquartett.de/eng).

Trio Con Brio Copenhagen

February 16, 2023 – 7:00 p.m. – Beshore Performance Hall at Cornell Complex

(The dazzling Danish ensemble takes the stage at the new Cornell Complex to share gems of the piano trio repertoire alongside new Scandinavian works. www.trioconbrio.dk).

The Ying Quartet

March 30, 2023 – 7:00 p.m. – Beshore Performance Hall at Cornell Complex

(This Pro Musica audience favorite makes a welcome return to share classics of the string quartet repertoire. www.ying4.com).

Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Wind Ensemble with pianist Simon Crawford-Phillips

April 20, 2023 – 7:00 p.m. – Beshore Performance Hall at Cornell Complex

(The famed Academy’s woodwind, brass, and piano artists perform a celebratory program of classical favorites. www.asmf.org).