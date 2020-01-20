Pro-life activists gather in Barton County for annual Right to Life event

LAMAR, Mo. — Pro-life activists rally in Barton County Sunday afternoon.

Barton County, Right to Life, hosted their 2020 Memorial Rally as both a fundraiser and to bring awareness to abortion within Missouri.

Guest speakers included Lori Bartlett, who is former Miss Missouri, Missouri Senator Ed Emery, and Representative Ann Kelley.

Participants say while they believe Missouri legislators have made progress in reducing the amount of abortions within the state, there is still work to be done.

Dave Spiering, Barton County Right to Life, says, “We need to stay focused. Even though there have been many accomplishments, a lot still needs to be done. So long as one baby dies from abortion, that is one human being who’s life has been taken away from us.”

Barton County, Right to Life, plans to go to Jefferson City on March 10 to lobby for more pro-life legislation.