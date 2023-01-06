MISSOURI — Missouri agriculture producers now have options when it comes to obtaining or renewing their private pesticide applicator license to purchase restricted-use pesticides.

Pat Miller, a University of Missouri Extension Agronomy Specialist, said those interested can attend an online Zoom class or attend an in-person class. Producers can attend any of the Zoom classes taught by specialists across the state. This class also completes the EPA worker protection training program for agriculture employees who handle pesticides.

To register for in-person classes in your area or register for a Zoom training follow this link here.

If your license expired in 2022 or earlier, you must use the form for a new license instead of one for recertification and bring your license number to class.

Attendees are encouraged but not required to bring a 2007 copy of the manual (M87) with them or purchase one for $25 here.

For more information, you can contact Pat Miller at (417)448-2560 or email her at millerpd@missouri.edu