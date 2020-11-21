Preventing holiday porch pirates

The holidays are coming up which means shopping, most of which will be online. There are some things you can do to make sure those packages end up in your house and not someone else’s.

How can people make sure no one steals their stuff? It mainly has to do with making sure you can get the package as soon as possible.

According to NBC, over one point seven million packages are stolen every day. It only gets worst during the holiday season and it’s not region specific. Police say this is mainly done during the day since its relatively easy to find a delivery van.

Police say if you’re having it delivered at home, to make sure that you, or someone you trust is able to pick the package up within minutes of it being delivered.