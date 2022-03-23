JOPLIN, Mo. — Citizens have the option to learn more about the proposed renovations of Joplin Memorial Hall.

Question 1 on the April 5, 2022 ballot asks Joplin voters: “Shall the City Council of the City of Joplin, Missouri be authorized to issue general obligation bonds in the amount not to exceed $30,000,000 to reconstruct, renovate, expand, and improve Memorial Hall, and to improve related parking?”

Citizens interested in learning more about the renovation of Memorial Hall are invited to an Open House from 5 P.M. to 6:30 P.M. on Thursday, March 24 at Joplin Avenue Coffee Company, 506 S. Joplin Avenue. The meeting will be held in an open house format, so people can come and go as their schedules allow.

The City Council formed a citizens committee to help educate and inform voters about this issue. Members of the Memorial Hall Committee will be at this event to talk with citizens and address questions they may have. City staff will also be at the meeting to answer questions as well. There will be conceptual drawings of the proposed renovation as well as educational materials.

Question 1 on the April 5, 2022 Municipal Election ballot asks voters if they would authorize the City to issue general obligation bonds in the amount not to exceed $30,000,000 for the purpose of renovating and expanding Memorial Hall. If voters approve the initiative, the bond debt will be paid through the assessment of real property and personal property taxes. For an average $100,000 home in Joplin and a $20,000 vehicle, the estimated monthly cost is $6.20 – less than the monthly cost for your favorite streaming app or eating out for lunch.

If citizens cannot attend this session and have questions about the proposed project, please contact Lynn Onstot, Public Information Officer, at 417-624-0820, ext. 1204.

The City has developed a website that outlines the history of Memorial Hall and provides more details about the proposed renovation. It can be found at www.joplinmo.org/MemorialHall .