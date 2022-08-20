DIAMOND, Mo. — African American heritage is being preserved all across the Ozark region.

That’s thanks to “The State Historical Society of Missouri” and the grant program, “Missouri Humanities.”

They have been collecting documents, photos and stories from families and individuals with roots in the Ozarks.

The SHSMO then takes the photos and documents and scans them to create digital copies.

The group also sits down with the individual to document their own stories.

They offered this service today at the George Washington Carver National Monument, this way, all their family’s information can be forever preserved for generations to come.

SHSMO Executive Director, Gary Kremer, says this project helps to identify resource materials for people researching the history of the Missouri Ozarks.

“It’s a topic that is very much under-researched and there isn’t much out there and we’re trying to create a vehicle for people to explore the topic more. And we’re trying to talk to a number of people who live in the Joplin, Carthage, um, Neosho area,” said Gary kremer, Executive Director of SHSMO.

If you have any knowledge on African American history in the Ozarks, Kremer recommends reaching out to the SHSMO at (573) 882-7083.