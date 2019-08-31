Presentation from advocacy members bring attention to International Overdose Awareness Day

JOPLIN, Mo. — August 31 marks International Overdose Awareness Day.

The day helps bring attention to the many people across the globe that have either died or suffered permanent injury from an overdose.

The Joplin Recovery Community and Recovery Outreach Community made it out to the Joplin Empire Market to help spread their message of advocacy.

They say it is important to acknowledge how common drug overdoses are in our society, and the steps we can take to prevent them.

Paula Donaldson, recovery advocate, says, “I would like to educate them on how to recognize the signs of an overdose, when it’s about to occur, and what to do in the case of one until help can arrive. Also, I feel like it’s our place to be there for those who have lost loves ones, to listen to their story, and to let them know they’re not alone.”

This was the first overdose awareness presentation at the Joplin Empire Market.

The presentation also included a Narcan training course by the Missouri Recovery Network.

Narcan is used to help resuscitate someone who is overdosing.