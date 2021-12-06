PPD hails officers & K-9 for multiple felony drug seizures

PARSONS, Kans. — The Parsons Police Department is commending the work of its officers and K-9 ‘Karim’ whose discoveries at two separate traffic stops lead to multiple arrests and felony level drug charges within a week of each other.

Around 1:19 AM on November 30th, a sergeant with PPD stopped a 1997 Chevy Blazer with the officer’s K-9 (Karim) ‘indicating’ on the vehicle after the stop. This prompted a search by the officer which led to the discovery of narcotics within.

The passenger, now identified as 30-year-old Parsons resident Sara Jean Alderman, attempted to give a fake name to officers but was discovered after officers located documentation in the vehicle. Alderman was arrested and taken to Parsons Police Department.

A white, cyrstal-like substance, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia and suspected marijuana were all found inside.

Alderman was arrested on 3 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana and Sale/Distribution of Certain Stimulants.

Later on Saturday, December 4th, another officer with PPD made a traffic stop on a 2011 Ford Edge in town.

K-9 Karim was deployed again and after providing a positive indication the vehicle was searched this time revealing syringes, marijuana, and a plastic baggie with a crystal-like substance to officers.

Three people were taken into custody following this search:

Trinity Dawn Pratt, 45, of Parsons

Morgan Leigh Wilkins, 27, of Parsons

Emari Taylor, 24, of Parsons

PPD requested the following charges on all three from the Labette County Attorney’s Office: Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Sale/Distribution of Certain Stimulants.



Pratt however, faces the added charge of Trafficking Contraband into a Correctional Institution after a female officer found her concealing two baggies with a white crystal-like substance in her person during booking. She has also been charged with No Liability Insurance and Expired Vehicle Tag.

Parsons Police Chief Robert Spinks said, “I could not be more pleased with the efforts of Sergeant Dickens and his shift for being proactive with their efforts in stopping drug activity. We absolutely love Karim at the department and think he is doing a wonderful job. I truly believe that this is just the beginning for Karim as I know he will continue to provide top notch arrests for our community.”

You can see K-9 Officer Karim in action in this Little Rock K-9 Academy video.