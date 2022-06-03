PITTSBURG, Kans. — As part of an ongoing investigation Pittsburg police have arrested a woman accused of misusing funds of a dependent adult, and mistreatment.

Back in mid-February, the Adult Protective Services division with the Kansas Department for Children and Families learned of a “misuse of funds of a dependent adult who resides in Pittsburg.”

Three days later, PPD received this report and began their investigation into the allegations. This led to the positive identification of 43-year-old Hillary Rose Houston on June 2nd, (Thursday) where Houston was arrested at her place of employment.

Houston was booked into the Crawford County Jail on one count of Mistreatment of a Dependent Adult and one count of Felony Theft. She has since been released form the jail on a $5,000 bond.

PPD said this investigation is still ongoing, however, and those with information on this case are asked to contact PPD at 620-231-1700.