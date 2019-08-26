Powers Museum presentation highlights the weaponry of World War I

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A presentation at the Powers Museum showcases the importance of technology in World War I.

The demonstration included a detailed background of how the war affected Carthage, as well as weaponry used.

This particular presentation explained the different equipment soldiers would use in gas-time warfare, as well as elaborated on when the Carthage National Guard was called to fight overseas.

The main goal of the event was to show attendees the importance of state of the art technology during wartime.

Bill Bader, the storyteller for the event, “Warfare changed so much and they just had to come up with all sorts of new innovations to combat what the other side was doing.”

Bader adds he has spent a lot of his own time studying World War I and he is happy to share his knowledge with others.