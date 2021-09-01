Lottery winner bought ticket in Joplin

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A Jefferson County resident won $50,000 on a ticket purchased in Joplin by matching four out of the five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number drawn during Powerball’s first Monday night drawing on Aug. 23.

An occasional Lottery player, he had been watching the Powerball jackpot grow and decided to purchase a ticket. Knowing he had won a prize, but not sure how much, he went into a Schnucks Market to check his ticket.

“The clerk scanned the ticket and exclaimed, ‘You won $50,000!’” he recalled.

“I about flipped!” he shared. “I really got lucky. I only bought one Powerball ticket, but that was a winner.”

The winning numbers on Aug. 23 were 17, 36, 47, 60 and 61, with a Powerball number of 15.

The winning ticket was purchased at Murphy USA, 2619 W. 7th St., in Joplin.

In FY20, players in Jasper County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $14.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $1.5 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $7.7 million went to education programs in the city.