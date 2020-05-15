Power Outage in Neosho affects over 3,000 households… the cause a squirrel!

NEOSHO, Mo … At approximately 4:20 P.M. Friday afternoon, residents and business owners began posting that they were without power in the city of Neosho.

Jillian Curtis with Liberty Utilities reports that over 3,000 customers in the northeast quadrant of the city are currently without power and all because of a squirrel. She added that squirrels are the # 2 cause of power outages after severe weather.

According to Curtis, linemen are working to perform a switch, which is switching the power load from one circuit to another within the substation located in the northeast portion of Neosho. This effort could take up to a couple hours.

However, she added that if the switching failed, the repair could take a few more hours. For updates see the Liberty Utilities Central Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/LibertyUtilitiesCentral/