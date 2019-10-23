Power Outage and small fire possibly due to winds

by: Shannon Becker

UPDATE 3:20 PM

Power is restored to nearly 99.9% customers who were put. However a few, 10-15 customers are going to be without power for the next 4-5 hours. They are replacing poles and equipment in the immediate area where the damage occurred earlier.

1:30 PM — WEBB CITY, Mo. — Near Walker and Ware a power line was blown down. Then a transformer caught fire nearby, causing a small grass fire.

Two poles burned and equipment on those poles.

We are continuing to monitor. About 1,000 customers across Webb City are off while repairs are made.

