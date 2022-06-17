OKLAHOMA CITY – A second “probable case of monkeypox” has been identified in Oklahoma, according to a statement released by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Earlier this month the state agency confirmed a case of monkeypox but the two cases are not related the release states.

“We knew there was a possibility of more cases being identified in the state,” said Jolianne Stone, State Epidemiologist in a prepared statement. “Our response team remains activated and continues to coordinate various areas within the agency to respond as necessary when a case arises.”

Symptoms of monkeypox may include fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes. An infected person will also present with firm, deep-seated, and well-circumscribed lesions. The disease can be spread from symptom onset up until all lesions have healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed.

The individual is from central Oklahoma and traveled to a country with confirmed cases. The individual is currently in isolation, the release states.

While this virus is not easily transmissible, monkeypox can be transmitted to humans through direct, physical contact with an infected person or animal. It can also be transmitted from person to person through large respiratory droplets or through direct contact with body fluids and lesions, as well as bedding and other contaminated materials.