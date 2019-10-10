Pop-Up Art Gallery name was perfect consensus; Happy Walls

Thursday afternoon come and help build confidence and independence of these budding artists

JOPLIN, Mo. — “Our consumers are generally happy people and through our art classes brought such joy, the title just was a perfect consensus – Happy Walls,” Marci Stoebel of The Independent Living Center tells Joplin News First.

“Thank you Spiva for being our partner in this year-round art program, our consumers love it.” The Independent Living Center Staffer

The Independent Living Center (TILC) is a private, non-residential, not-for-profit corporation devoted to meeting the needs of individuals with disabilities and to serving them, their families and communities.

Sponsored in the partnership with Spiva Center for the Arts. But remember it is held at the East 34th The Independent Living Center Building, 2639 East 34th.

The mission of The Independent Living Center is to increase the independence of people with disabilities. To achieve this mission in southwest Missouri, The Independent Living Center was founded in 1994 as a satellite office of the Springfield Center for Independent Living through the Rehabilitation Services Administration (RSA). A year later, TILC became a fully funded, independent center. TILC is "consumer driven" meaning that we believe the individual knows their needs better than anyone else and should be the responsible party in directing their own care and their own future.

