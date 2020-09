Vote stickers are seen at a satellite election office at Temple University’s Liacouras Center, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Many polling sites in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are in need of poll workers this election season.

Those who are bilingual are especially needed-specifically in Marshallese and Spanish.

You just need to be registered to vote and over 18.

But that’s not the only way you can be active in the election process. You can reach out to candidates you feel strongly about and see if they need help with their campaigns, passing out flyers, and canvassing.