JOPLIN, Mo. — Avoid the area of 2700 bk S Minnesota in Joplin.

Joplin Schools confirm, “Kelsey Norman is in soft lock down for the situation in the neighborhood.”

Joplin Police tell us they were investigating a possible armed robbery. Now they are using a bullhorn to contain and call out individuals.

They have detained so many we cannot count.

This residence was raided in 2018. See the historical article below.

Shannon Becker is at the scene.