PITTSBURG, Kan. (KSNF) – Authorities in Crawford County are actively searching for a 1-year-old that was taken by her father during a supervised visitation.

Autumn Williams is in TFI foster care custody.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says her father, Matt Williams, fled the visitation with the infant Wednesday evening.

The vehicle he was driving is a 2004 Ford F-150 pick-up truck.

The license plate number has Kansas tag 897 NNP.

A black bumper sticker is on the driver side tailgate that reads “Catholic” in orange lettering.

The truck also has a silver pick-up bed tool box.

It was last seen near Quincy and the US 69 bypass in Pittsburg at 6:39pm traveling southbound.

Matt Williams Description:

5’8″

210 pounds

Purple shirt, blue jeans

Autumn Williams Description:

Blonde hair

Yellow sun dress with flowers

Silver sandals

Pacifier with pink clip

Any information on there whereabouts should be turned over to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office or call 911.