UPDATE: The Aurora-Marionville Police Department confirm that this was a murder-suicide. Police found multiple documents, such as life insurance, laid out for them at the scene of the crime.

AURORA, Mo. – The Aurora-Marionville Police Department says they are working on a “critical incident” that has left 2 people dead on Oak Drive in Aurora.

The department says there is no danger to the public at this time and that the names of the deceased will be released once their next of kin have been notified.