Police investigate Friday night murder in Joplin
Joplin Police Department release name of murder victim
(JOPLIN, Mo.) - ◽️Now the case becomes a murder investigation ◽️Victim identified as Shawn M. Rockers, 27, Joplin ◽️Capt Trevor Duncan live video overnight ◽️Joplin News First behind the scenes video at the crime scene moments after the ambulance transports the victim.
(Sat 10:00 AM) — Detectives worked overnight and continue to investigate today. This case is now considered a homicide investigation. The victim in the case is identified as Shawn M. Rockers, 27, Joplin. Next of Kin was notified last night. No arrests have been made. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday in Springfield. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Joplin Police Department (@joplinpd media release 01.12.19)
CLICK to see LIVE video with Capt Trevor Duncan at the crime scene 12:30 AM **exclusive**.
CLICK to see #JLNbehindthescenes live reporter Shannon Becker from the crime scene.
#JoplinNewsFirst #KSN16 #KODE12