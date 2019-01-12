Police investigate Friday night murder in Joplin Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Capt Trevor Duncan talks with Joplin News First, Shannon Becker, live! from the scene at 12:30 AM. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Moments after the ambulance transported the victim. He later died at a local hospital from his injuries. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Joplin Police Detectives investigate murder Friday night. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The man was found laying in the roadway according to Capt Trevor Ducan, suffering injuries from an assault. [ + - ] Video

(JOPLIN, Mo.) - ◽️Now the case becomes a murder investigation ◽️Victim identified as Shawn M. Rockers, 27, Joplin ◽️Capt Trevor Duncan live video overnight ◽️Joplin News First behind the scenes video at the crime scene moments after the ambulance transports the victim.

(Sat 10:00 AM) — Detectives worked overnight and continue to investigate today. This case is now considered a homicide investigation. The victim in the case is identified as Shawn M. Rockers, 27, Joplin. Next of Kin was notified last night. No arrests have been made. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday in Springfield. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Joplin Police Department (@joplinpd media release 01.12.19)

