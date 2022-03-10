SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — A German man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal threat, stalking and harassment, after he flew from Hanover, Germany to Salina to allegedly pursue a love interest.

Salina police tell KSAL that 22-year-old Falk Meier-Berndt was arrested Wednesday after he came to Kansas in search of a woman he had met online.

The woman was already in a relationship and allegedly told Meier-Berndt that she wanted nothing to do with him. Still, he came to Kansas and found her at her workplace, where she rejected him. He also attempted to find her at her church but was unsuccessful.

He allegedly threatened to kill the woman’s boyfriend, so that he and the woman could “get married and have kids.”

The woman filed a Protection From Abuse order, but when deputies went to serve the order, they realized that the woman’s address was on the order. Rather than deliver the order to Meier-Berndt’s motel room, they arrested him on suspicion of criminal threat, stalking and harassment with a telecommunications device.